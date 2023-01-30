Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for mobile food pantry in York County

The pantry will collect non-perishable food items along with healthcare products such as toothpaste and diapers.

YORK, Pa. — The Catholic Harvest Food Pantry introduced its new mobile food pantry Monday.

The new unit will be used as a traveling food pantry for the organization to help reach more areas of southcentral Pennsylvania.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in York today to celebrate.

The pantry will collect non-perishable food items along with healthcare products such as toothpaste and diapers.

Organizers say their excited about the project's future.

"We've already been publicizing [the mobile food pantry] and seeing at least three people RSPV within 24 hours [shows] there's a need for this," said Shari Gordon, the director of the Catholic Harvest Food Pantry.

"We're finally at a place where we feel we have the right energy, the right board members, and the right volunteers to keep this going," she continued.

The pantry plans to officially open on Feb. 23.