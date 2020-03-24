Reward offered for information concerning Lancaster City Rite Aid robbery

Rite Aid has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the robbery.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A reward is being offered for information leading to arrests in an armed robbery at the Rite Aid in Lancaster City last week.

Rite Aid has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the robbery, according to police.

It happened March 20 at the pharmacy located along the 800 block of East Chestnut Street.

Store employees and customers told police that four men, armed with guns, went into the store and forced pharmacy employees to give them narcotics.

The employee complied and the robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics, police said.

The men were last seen getting into a light colored vehicle, possibly a Saturn, that had been parked along the 800 block of East Chestnut Street.

Investigators say all four suspects wore dark clothing, hooded sweatshirts, gloves and facemasks.

No one was hurt in the robbery.