Revs annual jersey auction will celebrate essential workers

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution's annual jersey auction will look a little different this year.

Instead of auctioning jerseys off the player's back, winning bidders will get a Revs replica jersey with the name and number of their choice.

According to a press release from the York Revolution, winning bidders will be able to put names and numbers on one of the five jersey designs to honor different essential professions.

“When we could not do the usual auction, we decided that rather than just give up on this idea for the year, we would make it unique and special,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer

The jersey designs honor five categories of essential workers:

First Responders

Grocery and Food Industry Workers

Healthcare Workers

Educators

Delivery Service

There will be six of each jersey design, for a total of 30 jerseys. All proceeds from the auction will go to the York County Food Bank.

Craig Kauffman, President/CEO of PeoplesBank says “This has obviously been a stressful time for many of these workers in our community, thousands of whom are among our customers. We’re proud to honor our Hometown Heroes and to raise money for the York County Food Bank, which has done incredible work through this economic crisis.”

Bidding ends on August 16 at 5 p.m., fans can bid using the LiveSource Auction app.