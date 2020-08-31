Returning to Pa. movie theaters in the era of COVID-19

Movie theaters are reopening statewide, touting a safe and healthy return to cinema. Questions remain about whether customers feel comfortable coming back.

LANCASTER, Pa. — After months of COVID-19 shutdowns, movie theaters in Pennsylvania are reopening. Cinemas are unveiling health and safety standards that include enhanced cleaning procedures, mask requirements and reduced capacity in auditoriums to ensure social distancing.

“There is a lot that we’re doing to make sure that it’s safe. One of the specific things that we’re doing is when you buy your tickets and you reserve your seats, the computer will automatically lock out the seat on each side of your group so every group in the theater has two seats between them,” said Penn Ketchum, managing partner of Penn Cinema in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

Cinemas are limiting each theater to 25 people per movie to adhere to Governor Tom Wolf’s guidelines. At Penn Cinema, guests are required to wear masks at all times in common areas of the building including the lobby, corridors and restrooms. Masks can be removed when seated inside the auditorium.

Other companies, like Regal Cinemas, require patrons to wear face coverings at all times, except as noted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Slowly life is returning to normal and things are back to what we used to know,” said moviegoer Donovan Ford of Lancaster.

Box offices nationwide have been hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns. In 2019, domestic box offices grossed $3,261,552,658 from April through June. During that same time period in 2020, domestic box offices grossed $4,764,235, according to Box Office Mojo.

Managers like Ketchum are not letting those numbers deter them, especially since new Hollywood blockbusters are heading to theaters soon.

“There are some classics that people love and they love seeing them on the big screen, but what really moves the needle for people coming back is they want to see new movies,” Ketchum said.

Many families are weighing the pros and cons before returning to indoor theaters. Despite the risks, some people said they feel safe escaping to the movies.

“It’s nice if you just want to stay at home, but it’s also nice to come out and see something on the big screen. I’ve never seen Lord of the Rings in the theaters. It was nice to come out and see it,” said Cheyenne Salamh of Lancaster.

Theater owners maintain that moviegoing is as safe as going to a restaurant or flying on an airplane. Whether customers feel comfortable returning to the box office will determine how and when the industry bounces back to full strength.