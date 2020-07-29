Retreat Behavioral Health to host minority mental health webinar

The webinar will attempt to raise awareness while looking for solutions to the "vast racial disparities in health care," Retreat Behavioral Health said.

EPHRATA, Pa. — As part of Minority Health Awareness month, Retreat Behavioral Health, a mental health facility in Ephrata, Lancaster County, will host a webinar called "Minority Mental Health: Roadblocks to Care" Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The webinar will attempt to raise awareness while looking for solutions to the "vast racial disparities in health care," Retreat Behavioral Health said.

The one-hour webinar will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Retreat Behavioral Health's Facebook page.

“At Retreat, we are committed to diversity and inclusion, and that goes beyond our hiring practices,” said Peter Schorr, CEO and President of Retreat Behavioral Health. “As a provider, it’s imperative that we educate the public about the barriers that many minorities face when it comes to getting treatment for mental health and substance use disorders, while working to develop solutions.”

The panelists include:

Melissa Callahan, Chief Nursing Officer, Retreat Behavioral Health

Lorena Fontenot, Patient Services Manager, Retreat Behavioral Health (she is in recovery)

Lisa Hardy-Gardner, Social Worker and CEO, Reliant Behavioral Health

Justine Johnson LMHC LMFT, and Registered Addiction Specialist

Brian Hayes, Clinical Specialist, Retreat Behavioral Health