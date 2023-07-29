Retired Lancaster City Police horse dies

Duke protected the streets of Lancaster for 18 years.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The video above is from May 2021.

On Friday, Lancaster City Police announced the death of retired police horse Duke.

The equine was just 3 years old when he arrived in Lancaster from Canada.

Police say Duke was an Amish plow horse before he was recruited to the police force.

Throughout his career, Duke was present at many events in Lancaster and beyond; from school visits and festivals to being part of protection details for VIPs including Pope Francis during his 2015 visit to Philadelphia.

Duke also served as a trainer for new mounted officers and horses.

In 2021, Duke retired to a private farm where he spent his days swimming in a pond and hanging out with his best friend Billy.

Duke died at the age of 24.