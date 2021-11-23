Local businesses weigh in on labor shortage ahead of Black Friday

The National Retail Federation predicts retailers will hire at least 500,000 workers to fill the current shortage.

YORK, Pa. — Black Friday is just three days away, but many stores are continuing to see a shortage of workers.

The National Retail Federation said the industry is short at least one million jobs.

However, in Downtown York, it was the opposite.

"I have had employees that have been with me for 9 years and that speaks volumes as a small business owner," said Alexandra Hammond, the owner of "My Girlfriend's Wardrobe" boutique.

Hammond believes workplace treatment is a big reason some places need workers.

"They don't pay their employees well and they don't truly care about their employees well-being," said Hammond.

Hammond said the key to retaining workers is paying well, as well as being a flexible employer.

"My [employees] know they can come to me if they need a weekend off. I do my schedule ahead of time so they know when they're going to work and I have a consistent schedule so they can plan their life," she said.

To attract workers, retailers are going the extra mile; from offering pay increases, tuition reimbursements and bonus pay.

The NRF predicts retailers will hire between 500,000 and 665,000 seasonal workers. The consumer company said it's at least 20,000 more compared to 2020.