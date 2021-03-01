Restaurants may reopen to 50% capacity through self-certification process

Restaurants may once again open at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining if they have completed the online self-certification process.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin reminded restaurants on Saturday that as of Jan. 4, at 8:00 a.m., they may once again open at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining if they have completed the online self-certification process.

Municipalities that have implemented more restrictive mitigation efforts remain in place.

“Self-certifying is a simple way to promote an establishment’s commitment to its patrons’ health and safety,” said Sec. Davin. “As we enter a new year with a vaccine to contribute to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Wolf Administration is hopeful and looking forward to supporting restaurants as much as possible in getting back to business as usual.”

The self-certification process is open to all restaurants, private social clubs and food service businesses that serve dine-in, sit down food in a regular, non-event capacity. Social distancing, masking, and other mitigation measures must be employed to protect workers and patrons.



Additionally starting Monday, restaurants, private social clubs and food service businesses serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end alcohol sales at 11:00 PM and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight. On-premises alcohol consumption is prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails to go and carryout beverages are allowed.

The occurrence of regularly scheduled or complaint-based inspections from enforcement agencies will not be affected by certification status; in fact, certifying proves that a business is committed to protecting employees and providing patrons a safe dining experience.

The Wolf Administration has released Frequently Asked Questions as a reference for restaurant owners and the public, along with updated restaurant guidance.