Restaurant owners hope for increased capacity, but it may not happen anytime soon

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — "We would very much love 50 percent," said Rob Commero, General Manager of Tied House Restaurant when asked about capacity.

Imagine opening a restaurant during a pandemic limited to just 25 percent indoor capacity. Tied House opened for indoor dining last Tuesday in Lancaster County. The restaurant brings locally brewed beer, house-smoked and roasted ingredients to historic Lititz. The restaurant also features locally crafted woodwork from a number of businesses in the area.

"It was somewhat of a leap of faith," said Commero.

The leap of faith like every other restaurant across the state is tied down by the current restrictions in place - including 25% indoor capacity, alcohol consumption only with meals, and service only at tables and booths. Bar service is prohibited.

Commero describes it as a juggling act -- trying to provide a quality experience, keep customers and employees safe, and still make a profit.

"Revenue is the thing, right? So in a business, we have to make sure we can cover our expenses so it's been very unique to figure out with capacity restrictions like what we can do," explained Commero. "We have no history of volume at this location or in Lititz."

It doesn't seem like the restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants back in July will be going away or changing anytime soon either.

"All of Pennsylvania has had a resurgence," said Governor Tom Wolf (D) Pennsylvania. "That's why we're doing what we're doing right now. Pennsylvania was in a pretty good place."

Governor Wolf said that during a news conference in York last Thursday.

"I took steps like with restaurants to restrict access to those things, and they have had an impact, and we are having fewer and fewer cases," added Governor Wolf.

The Governor said getting students back to learning should be the priority, and Pennsylvania can't do that if COVID-19 cases spike. As parent to a high school senior, Commero doesn't disagree with the Governor; he just hopes the administration considers how badly some restaurants are hurting and the data once school is back in session.

"Downtown Lancaster is really struggling," said Commero. "Caution is always good, but if we get kids back to school, and we don't see huge spikes, I believe the decision should be made to get back to something more amicable for our industry."

FOX43 reached out to Governor Wolf's office to see if and when restrictions on restaurants and bars could be lifted. We're awaiting a response.