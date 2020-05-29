Resolution to reopen businesses passed the Pennsylvania House, Governor vows to disapprove it

While some democrats crossed party lines to vote in support of the resolution with republicans, the majority of democrats did not support the measure.

A resolution to allow all Pennsylvania businesses to reopen passed the House with bipartisan support, but Governor Wolf says, he will veto it.

With a bipartisan voted of 117-85, a resolution was amended and passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representative late Thursday night. The resolution would keep the emergency disaster declaration signed by the governor in March in place to ensure federal funding, but allow all businesses in the state to reopen while following CDC guidelines.

"People need to work, family owned business that can safely do so if wish to open," said House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler. "We must stop being driven by fear."

Every republican house member voted in favor of the bill and 8 democrats crossed party lines.

"For me and the majority of this house on both sides of the aisle with bipartisan votes, this is not about power," said Rep. Cutler. "Governor, this is about the people who are outside, it's about our people who we represent."

However, the majority of democrats did not support this resolution. They point to the handling of State Rep. Andrew Lewis' positive COVID-19 case as one of the reasons why. House democrats say, they were never informed of Rep. Lewis' positive test.

"As we have seen this week," said House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody. "Good intentions and some kind of vague understanding of what the CDC says they should be doing, does not offer any certainty for workers who are told to go to work at a sites if they want to keep their jobs."

Governor Wolf says he intends to disapprove this resolution, which he says is within his powers as governor. The house would need a two-thirds majority to override his disapproval, which based on Thursday nights 117-85 vote, they do not have the support.