Residents in Swatara Township neighborhood say speeding is a problem; data shows otherwise

Neighbors who have had their car hit on West Drive say speeding is a problem, but police say cars are within 5 miles of the speed limit 85% of the time

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors on one street in a Swatara Township, Dauphin County neighborhood believe speeding is a problem. Officials say the fix isn't simple, and residents are growing frustrated.

90-year-old Korean War veteran John Scareangella has seen a thing or two.

"Yeah," Scareangella said. "It was only dirt streets when I moved here."

'Here' being West Drive. That was 1957. The last 3 years or so have been different.

"They're running 35-40 mph," Scareangella said. "I can hear them before I see them. I had a car totaled right across the street about 8 years ago."

Next-door neighbor Neal Reager has him beat. Someone hit his car while it was parked in front of his house back in 2018 and got away. It cost $4,000 to fix the damage.

"My wife and I, we've sat outside of the house and tried to get people to slow down," Reager said. "We've contacted police and there's been zero change."

But there's more. Three weeks ago Reager was rear-ended. Only this time, his car was totaled.

"If my car would've been parked where it was parked, and the person wouldn't have been speeding, they would've had time to react, to slow their vehicle down, to swerve around my car instead of rear ending it," Reager said. "And not done the damage to my vehicle."

However, police say the crash was due to distracted driving, not speeding.

"The statement that was made was, 'he dropped his phone and was reaching to pick it up,'" Reager said. He was driving a 2013 Chevy Cobalt. Mine was a 2013 Subaru WRX. I know the weights of both of those cars. He didn't break and he moved my car 8 feet forward. And he only barely clipped the driver side corner, which is why it twisted the car. There's no way he wasn't speeding."

Regardless of what exactly happened, Neal said speeding is still a huge problem on West Drive, and needs to be corrected. Which is why he'd like to see the intersection of Park Drive and West Drive become a 3-way stop. But police said it's not that simple."

"Stop signs cannot be used to control speed in Pennsylvania," Dennis Krahling, patrol liutenant with Swatara Township Police, said. "Stop signs have to be installed for a line of sight issues or other issues. They cannot be used to control the speed of traffic in Pennsylvania."

"Well now my car has been hit twice in the past two years since I've been reporting the speeding issue," Reager said. "And nothing has been done."

FOX43 asked police about the speeding problem. They were happy to show us the data from traffic studies conducted in 2011 and 2017.

Results showed that 85% of vehicles averaged a speed of 21, 28, or 31 miles per hour, depending on the direction and year.

"It's showing it's not a systematic issue of speeding," Lt. Krahling said. "It's not happening all the time. As I said before, there always is occasionally a car going faster than normal. That's going to happen on every road. But it's not systematic. The majority of the cars, well over 85% of those cars, are doing the proper speed limit on that road each and every time."

We took the afternoon to see for ourselves, which, was easy enough, as police were conveniently in the middle of conducting yet another traffic study and have a speed clock set up.

What we found in three separate hours: of all the cars traveling south on west street, only one vehicle reached 33 mph. That was the highest. Next we saw a motorcycle reach a speed of 30 mph. Eleven other cars were traveling anywhere from 26 to 29 mph. And finally, 18 cars were going so slow it didn't even pick up on the clock.

Could this be because drivers noticed the clock? Or because we were around? We tried to be inconspicuous.

Reager said these photos of his crushed car, don't lie.

"I mean speeding is not the norm," Reager said. "If people do 30 mph it doesn't concern me in a 25, I understand that. A little over the speed limit. But in the morning and in the evenings when people are going to and coming from work, we normally see about 30-40% of the traffic is doing over 35 mph."

"Once again, they are concerns," Lt. Krahling said. "We hear their concerns. We are going to check into those concerns and if we find that data is correct then, just like we did in 2018, we'll go out and conduct traffic enforcement on that road."