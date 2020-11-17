Resident dies due to COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center reported Monday that one resident died due to COVID-19.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our resident’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Melissa Smith, the center's administrator, in a release, “It is disheartening as we watch the uptick in cases across the county. Please know testing of residents and employees continues as required."
The center's officials also say nine additional residents and six employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility currently has 39 residents and 13 employees who have tested positive since weekly testing resumed on Nov. 5, according to officials.
Since the pandemic began in February, 41 residents and 25 staffers have tested positive for the virus, officials said. All visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors, with the exception of end-of-life.