Multiple crews on the scene of a residence and forest fire in York County

The call came in around 1:20 a.m.

YORK, Pa. — Multiple crews are currently on the scene of a residence and forest fire in York County.

Firefighters were dispatched to a second alarm fire at a residence on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, York County around 1:20 a.m., according to York County Dispatch.

A forest fire at the same address has also started and is currently active. Crews aren't sure which fire became active first at this time.

According to dispatch, the structure fire has been put out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Nashville Fire Department, Northeast Adams Fire and EMS Station 1, and United Hook and Ladder Co 33 are some of the crews currently on the scene.