Researchers talk toxins in fish

A high number of contaminated fish have been found in local waterways.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A study conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows that fish caught in freshwater streams and rivers contain an increased amount of toxins. These toxins are also known as PFAs and are due to pollution.

"Things like non-stick cookware such as Teflon pans, firefighting foams, fast-food packaging, and stuff like that in the past had PFAs in it. It can cause a laundry list of potential concerns or issues healthwise for people," said John Zaktansky, the Middle Susquehanna River Keeper.

The EPA's study included waterways in our area where high levels of contaminated fish were found. However, Vicki Blazer, a research scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey, says many of the fish she examined in the Susquehanna River contain PFAs in the organs rather than the parts of the fish we consume.

"Good news for people is that we are seeing the lowest levels in the muscle and much higher levels in the plasma and liver," said Blazer.

If toxin levels continue to increase, it could have major consequences, including killing off large populations of fish.

"Bad news for the fish is that it is getting into the organs that are really important for the fish for immune response, reproduction, and those sorts of things," Blazer said.

PFAs, otherwise known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment, are not the only worry. Other toxins are also being found in freshwater sources.

"The river is basically a cocktail of everything that flows into it — from pills that were flushed, endocrine disruptors, microplastics, elements from acid mine drainage, and fracking chemicals," Zaktansky said.

Researchers tell Newswatch 16 that folks should continue to ask questions about where their home water comes from, and people should test their water when moving somewhere new.