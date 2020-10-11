Republican state lawmakers call for legislative-led audit of 2020 General Election

They cite 'troubling issues' from the election, but would not discuss any specific issues.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican state lawmakers announced Tuesday morning, they will form a committee to conduct an audit of the 2020 Election results. In the time being, they are asking state officials to not certify the election until the audit is complete.

"There are a number of very troubling issues that have come to our attention after last weeks election," said State Rep. Dawn Keefer, (R) York and Cumberland Counties.

Those 'troubling issues' are what Rep. Keefer says, has led house republicans to call for a legislative audit. FOX43 asked for specific instances of alleged fraud in the election, however, Rep. Keefer would not talk specifics.

"I don't want to speculate on the findings but once we know the findings then we can speculate a course of action should be, said Rep. Keefer. "But, certainly it's our obligation to make sure the elections were conducted fairly and lawfully."

Rep. Keefer said, she does not know how much this audit will cost taxpayers.

"It's silly," said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, (D) Pennsylvania. "A waste of taxpayer resources."

Lt. Gov. Fetterman is critical of this audit and how it will likely be costly.

"There's no fraud, never was any fraud, no evidence of any fraud," said Lt. Gov. Fetterman. "And you not liking the results of an election is not evidence of fraud, it's evidence of you not liking the election."

A statement from the Governor’s Office in regards to this morning’s announcement that Republican lawmakers will perform a legislative-audit of the 2020 General Election. pic.twitter.com/HOmKL5lEaB — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) November 10, 2020