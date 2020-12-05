Republican Lawmakers join crowd to call on Governor to move York & Adams County into the yellow phase

GOP Leaders said Adams and York meet the criteria. But, House Democrats said "it's not safe yet"

Several GOP lawmakers gathered Tuesday morning to call for York and Adams County to move into the 'yellow phase.' But House Democrats said "jumping ahead of the plan would put this progress at risk."

Multiple members of the business and nonprofit community joined the Republican lawmakers at Gene Latta Ford on Carlisle Pike in Hanover.

"According to the 50 cases per 100,000 metric, the York/Adams region is under the threshold by nearly 20%," said Republican Rep. Torren Ecker of Adams and Cumberland counties.

GOP lawmakers also said York and Adams have sufficient ICU beds, personal protective equipment, ventilators, and testing facilities.

"What we're trying to do is keeping people safe," said Governor Tom Wolf, who added, "we look at a whole bunch of different models and projections so look, when someone says we meet the criteria I'm not sure what they're talking about because we look at the same data."

Governor Tom Wolf said "I think we're being as aggressive as we possibly can" as he noted nearly half of the state is set to move into the yellow phase already.

Republican Rep. Dan Moul of Adams County, however, said he wanted to work hand-in-hand with the Governor along with business leaders to make decisions, adding "we have been totally cut out of all decision making and consultation."

Moul said he believes lawmakers and the Governor could come up with safe practices to get people back to work in York and Adams county.

"This is like a pressure cooker. The pressure is building every day. Governor, I'm begging you: do not allow this to blow up," said Rep. Moul. He added, "I beg you to work with these people and the General Assembly to develop stay safe guidelines in which to start opening counties like Adams and York."

Other GOP lawmakers took issue with the Governor's warning Monday that businesses that defy state orders could face consequences.

"The Governor wants to be a tough guy and go after these people. Well, I say I dare you. I dare you," said State Sen. Mike Regan of York and Cumberland.

PA House Democrats released this statement:

"We’d all like to return to normal but it’s not safe yet. Even counties that move to the yellow stage still have to take extensive precautions. The lower case numbers in Adams and York counties are encouraging and we know the governor is considering those numbers along with other factors.

People have done great things to stay safe and it’s working. Jumping ahead of the plan would put this progress at risk. The majority of people understand and support the governor’s serious and careful plan to open things one step at a time. Democrats in the legislature support this approach because it’s saving lives."

- Bill Patton, House Democratic press secretary