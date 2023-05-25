Reports: Man fell 15 feet into empty tank in Lancaster County

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant on South Reading Road.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are at a Lancaster County treatment plant where a man reportedly fell 20 feet into an empty tank, according to police.

Crews at the scene say the victim, who is reportedly a male in his 30s, fell 20 feet into an empty tank. He was reportedly working as a subcontractor on the roof of the building.

At this time, his condition is unknown. He was taken to Lancaster General via an ambulance.