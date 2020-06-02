Reported sexual assault at York College

Police investigating incident in freshman residence hall

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A female student at York College of Pennsylvania was sexually assaulted on campus early Thursday morning, according to the college's department of public safety.

The reported assault happened around 1:30 a.m in the freshman residence hall.

The victim told campus officers she was assaulted by a non-student she met on Tinder, a social media dating app.

According to a notification sent by the college, the suspect is a 5' 11", darker skinned male.

York College campus officers and Spring Garden Township police officers are investigating and helping the victim with support services.

Past Incidents

In February 2019, a former York College student was sentenced for raping a fellow student in 2016.

There was also a reported sexual assault on campus in September 2018.

Reporting Incidents