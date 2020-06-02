Reported sexual assault at York College

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A female student at York College of Pennsylvania was sexually assaulted on campus early Thursday morning, according to the college's department of public safety.
The reported assault happened around 1:30 a.m in the freshman residence hall.
The victim told campus officers she was assaulted by a non-student she met on Tinder, a social media dating app.
According to a notification sent by the college, the suspect is a 5' 11", darker skinned male.
York College campus officers and Spring Garden Township police officers are investigating and helping the victim with support services.
Past Incidents
In February 2019, a former York College student was sentenced for raping a fellow student in 2016.
There was also a reported sexual assault on campus in September 2018.
Reporting Incidents
Anyone wishing to report incidents of sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence or stalking at York College is urged to contact Ms. Holly Morreels, Title IX Coordinator at 717-815-1440. Reports may also be made directly to the Department of Campus Safety at 717-815-1314.