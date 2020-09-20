Replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Senator Bob Casey weighs in

Senator Bob Casey said the President Trump should wait on nominating a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the election

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — U.S. Senator Bob Casey said President Trump should wait on nominating a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the election.

Sen. Casey changed his stance from 4 years ago, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Republicans also switched their opinions on when they should nominate a Supreme Court Justice.

FOX43 sat down with Sen. Casey to find out why he backtracked on his words.

Being labeled a "flip flopper" is something politicians have tried to avoid for years. But now, it seems everyone is flipping their opinion on when the President should nominate a new Supreme Court Justice to replace the long-time liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was adamant in 2016 that Antonin Scalia's vacant seat not be filled until after the election, eight months after Justice Scalia's death.

Now, roughly seven weeks from the 2020 election, he said in a statement, "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

"It flies in the face of what McConnell said in the past," Sen. Casey said.

Sen. Casey said the senate should now follow Mitch McConnell's 2016 lead and hold off on filling Justice Ginsburg's seat until after inauguration day in January.

But that's a far cry from his own opinion four years ago.

FOX43 asked Sen. Casey this question: "In 2016, after the death of Antonin Scalia, you said then President Obama should be able to nominate a replacement and the Senate should hold a vote. Why is that not the case now?"

Sen. Casey replied, "well in that instance there were 11 months in the intervening time period between the vacancy that Merrick Garland would've been considered to have filed in the election. Now we're down to a couple of weeks before a national election."

On average it takes about 69 days from the time a justice is nominated to a Senate vote. We're now 45 days away from the election.

"If this president rams through a corporate-right nominee before election day, which is apparently the direction he's headed, I think a lot of Americans are going to be not only offended by that but very concerned about what happens to their lives, their families, and their futures," Sen. Casey said.

On the other side of the aisle, republican Senator Pat Toomey said in 2016, in the wake of the death of Antonin Scalia, "this decision should not be rushed, and it should not be made amid the clamoring of a presidential election season. We should honor justice Scalia's legacy, and we should put off a decision on his replacement until the newly-elected president can make his or her choice."