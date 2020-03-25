Rep. Scott Perry hosting telephone town hall to discuss fight against COVID-19

The town hall is scheduled for today at 2:00 p.m. and will feature a UPMC medical expert that specialized in infectious diseases.

10th District Rep. Scott Perry will host a telephone town hall today to discuss the fight against COVID-19.

The congressman announced the town hall on his Facebook page:

The town hall is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., and will feature a UPMC medical expert that specializes in infectious diseases.

This call comes after Perry hosted a town hall about the coronavirus last week, and had more than 3,000 people call in.

That town hall was focused on how to protect seniors during the pandemic.

Now, Perry says this call will give the public a more general overview of the current state of affairs.

In the town hall announcement, Perry said, "We look forward to providing you an update on how the Federal Government and our local health care institutions are partnering to defeat COVID-19.

To join the call, you must sign up at this link here.