Advocates call on Rep. Perry to ‘Back Off Our Benefits’

The "Back Off Our Benefits" bus tour is making a stop at the State Capitol to call on Representative Scott Perry to promise to not cut any programs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The "Back Off Our Benefits" bus tour is making a stop at the State Capitol to call on Representative Scott Perry and his constituents to promise to not cut any programs that help people in the commonwealth make ends meet.

The bus tour is organized by Courage for America, an organization that advocates for seniors, veterans, children and more.

Moises Montalvo, spokesperson for Courage for America, said they’re specifically focusing on programs like Medicare, Medicaid, social services and veteran benefits to continue to be funded properly and not cut.

“I feel that’s a pretty easy promise to make,” said Montalvo. "I feel like they accuse us of lying, that they’re not going to make these cuts. If they’re not going to make the cuts then the promise should be even easier."

Montalvo said he is also advocating for people who may be in the same position as him. He is a U.S. veteran and an organizer with Common Defense who is also disabled, suffers from cancer and has post-traumatic stress disorder. Montalvo told FOX43 News that he also suffers from an autoimmune disorder that he got from burn pit exposure while serving.

The PACT Act allowed veterans who were exposed to toxins while in service to receive medical care and mental health services through Veterans Affairs. It was passed in June 2022, and according to documents, Representative Perry voted against the passage. Montalvo said if Perry continues to vote against bills like the PACT Act, or cut funding, it could be detrimental to residents who depend on the resources.

“These are real impacts to real people,” said Montalvo. “At the end of the day, they’re not just numbers on a page, on the hill they look at us as just a block on the spreadsheet and I’m here to tell them that we’re more than that.”

The "Back Off Our Benefits” bus tour started in Speaker McCarthy’s district and will continue into Washington D.C.

This is the 12th day of the tour, and Montalvo said that they will continue to call on representatives to advocate for the people in the commonwealth.

The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol on 560 Commonwealth Ave. For more information on the tour, click here.