Rep. McClinton talks about new role in Harrisburg

McClinton is the first woman and the second African American to hold the role of the Speaker of the Pennsylvania State House.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — At just 40 years old, State Representative Joanna McClinton believes she is living an answered prayer, a prayer from her namesake, her grandmother.

"Joanna McClinton, who was a domestic worker, did not complete school, that this is likely an answer to prayers that she prayed because while it wasn't on my goal list, on my agenda, I recognize it means so much for women in the past whose shoulders I stand upon, and those women who are coming in the future," McClinton said.

The Democrat from southwest Philadelphia made history in February when she became the first woman to be elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House.

"So it's been almost five months, and it's been quite breathtaking. It's humbling, it's an honor. However, I recognize that for the time that I have it, I have a lot of hard work to do to make sure that there can be so many women that will follow," she said.

McClinton says there are joys to being the speaker, and there are challenges.

Her goal is to be fair to all of her colleagues.

"When we talk about changing the laws on Pennsylvania's books, everyone has to be heard. Everyone needs to be able to amend a bill or improve it. They have to be able to speak on behalf of our constituents. They are 203 of us, and all of us have the bosses back at home," she added.

McClinton was first elected to the state house in 2015.

The graduate of LaSalle University and Villanova Law School enjoys traveling around the commonwealth.

She recently visited the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and the Maternal and Family Health Services in Scranton to discuss resources for pregnant women and new moms.

"I use it as a learning experience to make sure everything we do in the chamber is not just a benefit for my own constituents, but for folks all across PA.," she explained.

McClinton is aware that while her election as speaker of the house is significant; it's what she does in the role that matters most.

"It means nothing to me if we cannot deliver to Pennsylvanians, and as now the speaker of the PA House, it's my priority, every day that I go to work, to make a difference in the lives of Pennsylvanians. To make sure that our policies that we pass will improve and enhance people's lives and better fund our public schools, and address needs that we are able to address for the moment that we are here," she said.

Speaker McClinton says she looks forward to returning to northeast Pennsylvania.

She wants her legacy to be that she served gracefully and that her leadership was respected on both sides of the aisle.