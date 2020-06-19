REO Speedwagon and Styx rescheduled for the 2021 York State Fair

The 2021 York State Fair will be on Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — REO Speedwagon and Styx will join the 2021 Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage lineup at the York State Fair after the 2020 York State Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All tickets purchased for REO Speedwagon and Styx will remain valid, including the seats that the ticket holder has purchased, organizers announced on Friday.

If you’ve printed your tickets or received them in the mail, the barcode will remain active for the 2021 scheduled concert.

The opportunity for a refund will be available starting Tuesday, June 23 at 10 a.m, organizers said in a release. You will receive an email with instructions on how to proceed to receive your refund.

Organizers say funds should appear into your debit or credit account within 3-7 business days upon submitting for your refund request.

REO Speedwagon and Styx refunds will need to be requested within 30 days of June 23 in order to be validated, organizers said.