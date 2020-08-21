Renewal by Andersen collecting food items for New Hope Ministries

Renewal By Anderson of Central Pennsylvania will be at the Boiling Springs and New Bloomfield Karns stores in the next week accepting donations of food items.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our daily lives, and left those in need at even higher risk of not receiving the nutrition they need.

To do their part, Renewal by Andersen of Central Pennsylvania is collecting food items to New Hope Ministries in Pennsylvania.

Last week, Renewal by Andersen collected over 10,900 pounds of food items at a local Karns store, and thanked those who donated on its Facebook page.

This week, Renewal by Andersen will be accepting donations at the Boiling Springs and New Bloomfield area Karns stores.