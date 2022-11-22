Hersheypark transforms for the holiday season | Christmas Candylane

Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane runs until Jan. 1.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Around 5 million lights illuminate Hersheypark after the park is transformed to its Christmas Candylane experience.

These lights can carry a tune too. Guests can get in the festive spirit with the Christmas light show, NOEL, featuring more than 250,000 lights dancing to classic holiday tunes.

On Wednesdays, starting Nov. 24, guests can go see all of Santa's nine reindeer. For 25 years, Santa has made this special stop for families. He will be around until Dec. 24, when he makes his trek back to the North Pole.

Families can also take a festive and informational walk through the Hersheypark Boardwalk to see more than a dozen trees explaining the history of Hershey.

Guests wont go hungry either! Visitors can try an assortment of sweet and savory holiday favorites, including the new loaded hot potato bar for guests to warm themselves up.

If guests can brace the winter temperatures, family-friendly rides and six roller coasters will be open (weather permitting).