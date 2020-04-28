Registration for free iCademy esports camps opens today

The Destinations Coding Camp will feature two courses: eSports + Coding from June 15-25, and Virtual Reality from July 6-16, iCademy said.

Registration opens today for a series of online esports camps for Pennsylvania students, according to the host of the camps, iCademy.

Campers will take game programming and virtual reality courses, and have the opportunity to work with games such as Fortnite, Rocket League, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate with classmates and professional-level coaches.

Virtual campers who complete at least one of the two Coding Camp classes will be eligible to compete in an eSports Tournament launching on June 20.

Tournament competitors will work with professional-level eSports coaches from Gamersensei, who will also provide mini training sessions with the students.

“The summer coding camp is an incredible opportunity for students to begin exploring the ways technology can unlock a whole new world," said camp facilitator Ben Leskovansky. "The gaming and virtual reality courses are just the right blend of learning and fun for students looking to learn new skills over the summer.”

In addition to the free coding and eSports camps, Destinations Summer School will offer three career exploration courses from June 24-July 22:

Business and Marketing Explorations

Health Explorations

IT Explorations

Rising 9th through 11th grade students can earn 0.5 high school credit while exploring the wide variety of high-demand careers in one these tuition-free online summer school courses.