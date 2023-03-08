Refereeing a soccer game | Tyler Tries It

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield put on the whistle and grabbed his cards, to ref a soccer game.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — In honor of the FIFA Women's World Cup, FOX43's Tyler Hatfield suited up to ref a U-12 girls soccer team.

Tyler traveled to a scrimmage being played by the Dillsburg Area Soccer Club. He met Erin Seltzer, a referee with the Central Penn Youth Soccer League, and PIAA to learn what it takes to be a referee.

"You have to be athletic and be in shape so you can keep up with the play," said Seltzer. "You got to keep a level head and have fun out here and make sure the kids are enjoying the sport."

Seltzer had Tyler learn the different types of calls common in a soccer game. These include tripping, foul throws and offsides.

Seltzer said that being a referee allows her to have the best view during a game.

"I get to be right on top of the play and I get to watch these players do what they love," said Seltzer. "It's a sport that I love, but I don't have to sit in the bleachers and watch from afar, I get to be up close."