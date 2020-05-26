Red Rose Transit Authority to resume normal operations June 1

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The phrase "new normal" is one we hear often: COVID-19 has altered, in some cases, stopped, many aspects of our lives. Transportation is no different.
Starting June 1, Red Rose Transit Authority (RRTA) in Lancaster County is resuming its normal operations with the exception of three routes, 16, 20, and 21, which it says will see slight changes. The Route 6/Downtown Lancaster Loop will continue to not operate, according to its website.
RRTA’s normal bus service is the service that went into effect August 26, 2019. The schedules can be found on the home page of the RRTA website or if you follow this link.
Perhaps, the biggest change riders will notice is how they take the bus.
According to its website, bus goers must continue to wear masks. If able, Red Rose Transit Authority will continue a rear door entry policy. That means riders board from the back in an effort to keep them distant from the driver. Free fares began back in March, and Red Rose Transit Authority says it will stay that way until further notice.
In keeping with Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order, RRTA is asking riders to only take one of their busses if the travel is essential.
