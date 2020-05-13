Video of altercation outside Red Lobster in East York on Mother's Day goes viral

YORK, Pa. — Police responded to an altercation outside a Red Lobster on Mother's Day.
On Sunday, May 10, the below pictured incident occurred outside the Red Lobster in East York.
The video appears to show a few Red Lobster employees forcefully removing a patron from the restaurant.
In the video, you can hear the customer demanding a refund before swinging at an employee.
"I was assaulted and have a whole crowd to see it," the customer said in the video, which was recorded by a bystander.
Springettsbury Township Police confirmed that they responded to the incident, and charges are pending. It is not clear whom the charges are pending against.
Since that time, the video below has gone viral, gaining over 1.5 million views:
Red Lobster released the following statement on the incident:
“We understand that we may have disappointed some of our guests on Mother’s Day when due to COVID-19 and changes to our operations and staffing, we were not able to keep up with the demand at some of our locations. We apologize that some of our guests experienced long wait times, crowds, and in some cases, did not receive their orders. It is always our goal to provide our guests with a great seafood experience, and unfortunately, for some guests, we did not meet that goal on Sunday. We are working to better understand what occurred and how we can prevent it occurring in the future. That said, we do not tolerate violence for any reason in our restaurants. We expect our team members treat our guests with respect, and we expect our guests to treat our team members with respect in return. We are grateful our Manager and the guest involved were not seriously injured in the incident on Sunday.”
Our CEO Kim Lopdrup also issued an apology letter today regarding the challenges on Mother’s Day, which you can view on our Facebook page here.