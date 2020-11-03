Red Lion man facing attempted homicide charges after stabbing

Anthony Rosenblatt, 18, is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges for allegedly stabbing a victim during a fight after a drug deal.

Anthony Rosenblatt, 18, is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges for his role in the incident.

On March 10 around 4:30 p.m., State Police were dispatched for a report of a victim laying in the alley to the rear of the 40 block of South Pine Street in Red Lion Borough.

The victim was suffering from head and neck wounds, and was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police found that a fight had ensued following a drug deal, and a blue 4-door sedan fled the scene prior to the Troopers' arrival.

Two other teens were involved in the fight, but are not facing charges at this time.

However, police are asking for information regarding a 20-year-old black man and a 20-year-old white man that allegedly fled the scene in the aforementioned sedan.