Red Lion man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after allegedly striking three bicyclists with vehicle in Maryland

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Red Lion man was arrested Tuesday with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly struck three bicyclists with a vehicle in Maryland, according to the United States Marshal of the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Officials say on Aug. 21, the Baltimore Police Department investigated a traffic accident in which Brian Adams, 32, allegedly intentionally struck the bicyclists – momentarily pinning one to a vehicle.

On Aug. 27, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Adams, charging him with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and lesser included offenses. Officials say attempts to find Adams at his Red Lion home were unsuccessful and the fugitive case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force.

Members of the task force and Pennsylvania State Police arrested Adams in the 2100 block of South Queen Street without incident. He was then turned over to central booking to await extradition to Maryland, according to officials.