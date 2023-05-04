Red Lion grieves for 12-year-old shot and killed last week

The 12-year-old was shot and killed last Saturday by a 13-year-old boy.

Example video title will go here for this video

RED LION, Pa. — The Red Lion community came together for a prayer vigil for 12-year-old Kain Heiland, who was shot and killed by a 13-year-old boy last Saturday.

Hundreds of people released balloons into the night sky, lifting prayers for a town in mourning.

“He was just so nice and he said nice things to people," said Kathy Rexroth, Kain's grandmother. "I just can’t believe it’s happening.”

“As the seasons go on, I’m not going to be able to forget, and it will be impossible too," said Blake Fuma, Kain's wrestling teammate.

Kain’s family, classmates, and teammates shared hugs and tears, as they remember him for being funny, kind, and caring to all those around him.

“He always put a smile on my face when I was having a bad day and I just love him so much," said Aaliyah, a classmate of Kain. "I don’t know how I’m gonna get through this.”

“It’s really hard to not stop talking about how kind and sweet he was," said Kylie, a classmate of Kain. "Knowing how quiet the school has been now.”

“It was nice getting to teach him different things, and being able to spar with him and let them learn the sport in his own way," said Fuma.

As Red Lion grieves his lost, friends and family assure that Kain will always be remembered.