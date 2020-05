No injuries were suffered, but 11 people have been displaced.

The fire broke out around 2:55 a.m. on May 5 at a home on South Franklin Street.

According to officials at the scene, 11 people and 2 dogs were displaced.

It took 45-50 fireman from nearly 10 departments to get the fire mostly under control in about 20 minutes.