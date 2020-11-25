Red Cross says demand for its services has surged during COVID-19 pandemic; here's how you can help

As #GivingTuesday approaches on Dec. 1, the organization is asking for donors and volunteers to assist them.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Giving Tuesday approaches on Dec. 1, the Red Cross is asking you to consider helping those in need with a donation or by volunteer as demand for assistance surges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facing a relentless disaster season, families in the U.S. have spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 than in any other year over the past decade, the organization said.

“As the coronavirus pandemic wears on, local disasters, home fires, hurricanes and wildfires have upended hundreds of thousands of lives across the country,” said Laura Burke, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central Pennsylvania Chapter. “Through it all, more people are stepping up as Red Cross volunteers to help others — even as they cope with these events and COVID-19. It’s a true testament to the humanitarian spirit of people in our area and in our country.”

More than one million times this year, a person relied on the Red Cross for a safe place to sleep after a disaster in the U.S, the organization said. That’s more than four times the annual average from 2011 to 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, the Red Cross said, volunteers have also aided more than 1,200 people affected by 241 home fires and natural disasters this year in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties, helping them secure a safe place to stay and providing food, emotional support and other assistance.

THOUSANDS ANSWER CALL TO HELP

This year, more than 70,000 people across the country joined the Red Cross as volunteers — who represent more than 90% of its workforce.

As the Red Cross Central Pennsylvania Chapter and the country grapples with the pandemic, young people have played a critical role in disaster response— with Millennials and Gen Z representing more than half of new Red Cross volunteers, the organization said.

Nationwide, 75% of new volunteers also stepped up at a pivotal time to fill mission-critical positions, such as shelter and health workers addressing urgent disaster needs, as well as blood donor ambassadors and transportation specialists helping to provide cancer patients, trauma victims and others with lifesaving blood.

NEW BLOOD DONORS SAVE LIVES

In 2020, Red Cross blood drive cancellations tripled compared to the year prior — mostly due to COVID-19, the organization said. Since March, over 50,000 blood drives were canceled as the pandemic forced schools, businesses and community organizations to close, impacting over 1 million blood donation appointments.

Still, the Red Cross said, people rolled up their sleeves — more than a half-million of them giving for the first time.

"Blood donation is an essential service, and everyone’s well-being is our top priority," the organization said. "The Red Cross follows the latest public health guidelines, as well as has put additional precautions in place to ensure everyone’s safety."

The pandemic has also caused the Red Cross to adapt its collections to include plasma from COVID-19 survivors to potentially help those battling the virus recover, the organization said. Thousands of COVID-19 survivors have stepped up to share their potentially lifesaving antibodies by giving plasma.

Since April, nearly 25,000 COVID-19 survivors have rolled up a sleeve — many of whom are new to blood donation. Their donations have enabled the Red Cross to ship nearly 50,000 units to hospitals across the country treating COVID-19 patients.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

On Giving Tuesday and during the holiday season, help people in need by donating at redcross.org/gift.