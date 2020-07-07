x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

100 firefighters respond to York County egg factory fire

The fire started in one tractor trailer and spread to a second one at Nearby Eggs in Codorus Township.
Credit: JEFFERSON VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

More than 100 firefighters responded to a tractor trailer fire at the Nearby Eggs factory in Codorus Township on Monday. 

Emergency dispatchers say crews were called to the 2800 block of Daron Road around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a building fire. 

Fire crews say it started in one tractor trailer and spread to a second one at Nearby Eggs in Codorus Township. 

100 firefighters were on scene, in what Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company says, was real feel temps of 100 degrees.  

The Red Cross responded providing canteen to help firefighters with the heat. 
Jefferson Vol Fire co
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 8:56PM EDT until July... 6 at 9:45PM EDT by NWS State College PA Areas Affected: Adams, PA; York, PA The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for: Southeastern Adams County in south central Pennsylvania and Southwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania Until 945 PM EDT.
Facebook