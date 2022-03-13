Red Cross of Central PA reminds you to test smoke alarms after turning your clocks forward

Officials with the Red Cross say Daylight Saving Time is the perfect time to make sure your smoke alarms are working.

YORK, Pa. — "Having a working smoke alarm can cut your risk of dying in a home fire by half," said Laura Burke, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central PA Chapter.

Every year, the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region responds to over 2,000 disasters and most of them are home fires.

As Pennsylvanians set their clocks forward Laura Burke says this is a perfect time to make sure your smoke alarms are working as well.

"Many don't realize that there is a life cycle to most smoke alarms so if it's over ten years old or approaching ten years we ask that you change that smoke alarm," she said.

Despite the life expectancy of smoke alarms, Burke says you should test them monthly and change their batteries once a year.

She says this is especially important given the high volume of home fires that occur from from November to March. "Since July 1st in Central PA we've responded to over 180 disaster events and the majority of those are home fires."

If your home does not have a smoke alarm, the American Red Cross can install a free one for you through their Home Fire Campaign.

Since the campaign launched in 2014, Burke says they've saved over 1,200 lives throughout the country.

With the goal of saving more lives, Burke is also reminding you to develop a two-minute escape plan.

"Making sure that you can all safely exit your home or facility within two minutes is vitally important to your survival in a fire," she said.