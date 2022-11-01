Red Cross declares nationwide blood crisis

The American Red Cross says it is facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade and encourages anyone who can to donate blood.

YORK, Pa. — The American Red Cross is in dire need of blood donors, declaring a national blood crisis for the first time in U.S. history. The organization says its current supply is "dangerously low."

"We have [had] less than a one day-supply of critical blood products in recent weeks," said Laura Burke, the Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Red Cross. "It's well below our ideal 5-day supply."

Blood donated to The Red Cross or other humanitarian or health organizations is used for a variety of medical procedures including transfusions, cancer treatments, anemia blood disorder treatments and general surgeries.

For 70-year-old York County resident, Glenn Calhoun, donating blood has become his voluntary duty.

"I gave blood, every opportunity I could since I was 19," said Calhoun.

Calhoun is one of the less than two percent of Americans with a B negative blood type.

For him, the shortage hits home.

"My dad was a B negative and went through some illness before he passed and at one time he was not able to get a blood transfusion because of a shortage," said Calhoun.

The Red Cross says its facing the "worst blood shortage in over a decade." I'm here at a blood drive in York County, speaking with donors on why they choose to give blood multiple times a year. More tonight on @fox43 #BloodDrive #RedCross pic.twitter.com/oDHt6VXzY6 — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) January 11, 2022

The Red Cross said that due to the pandemic, at least 62% of blood drives held in schools and colleges were canceled throughout the past two years.

"So as a result, Gen Z, which normally accounted for a quarter of our donors in 2019, made up just about 10% of our donors in 2021," Burke said.

Staffing limitations and weather also contributed to the current shortage.

"Winter weather can play a role in this," said Burke. "This time of year we see the decline in participants in blood drives."

Still, Calhoun donates blood at least four times a year, saving multiple lives with each pint.

"The more I can donate, the better I feel," Calhoun said.