Red Cross assisting three people after house fire in Mifflin County

The Red Cross is assisting three adults after an overnight fire that destroyed a house, according to fire officials.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three adults have been displaced after an overnight fire in Mifflin County that destroyed their home.

Flames broke out around 12:10 a.m. on March 21 on the 200 block of Greenwood Ave. in Derry Township, according to fire officials.

Mifflin County 911 Dispatch confirmed no injuries were reported.

According to the Yeagertown Fire Company, the Red Cross is assisting three adults that were displaced due to the fire, and the home is a total loss.

Officials confirmed the fire was under control as of 1:50 a.m.