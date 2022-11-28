Red Cross assisting Lebanon County residents after building collapse

The nonprofit will assist all residents affected at the Chestnut Crossings Apartments in the 800 block of Chestnut Street.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The American Red Cross is mobilizing to support residents affected by a Lebanon County building collapse.

At the request of the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services, the nonprofit will assist all residents affected at the Chestnut Crossings Apartments in the 800 block of Chestnut Street.

Residents were evacuated following a water leak on the 4th floor of the building on Monday, Nov. 28. The leak caused significant damage to floors and electrical circuits throughout the building and lead to the eventual collapse of the building, according to Duane A. Trautman, the fire chief of Lebanon's Fire Department.

Red Cross responders will support an overnight emergency shelter that has been established at the Salvation Army located at 1031 Guilford Street.

At the shelter, residents will receive support, information, overnight accommodations, and meals in a warm and safe location.