Recycling drop-off containers at Dauphin County Recycling Center removed due to illegal dumping

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The recycling drop-off containers at the Uptown Plaza parking lot have been removed by Dauphin County and the City of Harrisburg due to the illegal dumping of trash, according to a press release from the City of Harrisburg.

Residents can now take recyclable items to the Dauphin County Recycling Center, located at 1625 South Cameron Street, also according to the release. It is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Any recycling involving glass bottles and jars can be taken to one of three locations: