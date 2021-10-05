Recycle Bicycle opens location in Harrisburg

Organizers say the location on Chestnut Street was a celebration to thank valued donors and volunteers and introduce the group to the neighborhood.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg hosted a grand opening on Tuesday for its newest location.

Organizers say the event at the location on Chestnut Street was a celebration to thank valued donors and volunteers and introduce the group to the neighborhood.

Attendees learned bicycle safety tips, ate ice cream and more.

Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg is a non-profit organization where volunteers repair unwanted or abandoned bikes for transportation or recreation in the community.

The organization has helped fix children's bikes for free for 20 years, according to the chief mechanical officer. Recycle Bicycle also uses physics to teach children about bike wheels.

Ross Willard, the chief mechanical officer for Recycle Bicycle says the organization now has a permanent home.

"We've taken a building that is in the heart of the city of Harrisburg. It's equal distance to the southside, equal distance to the northside. More kids can be reached and we can help more people," said Willard. "It will outlive me."

Mayor Eric Pappenfuse was also in attendance to cut the ribbon to start the festivities.

The newly painted mural on the building was provided through Sprocket Mural Works as part of the 2021 Harrisburg Mural Fest.