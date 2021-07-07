“I just wish that they would give us an opportunity to be together again." Reading woman pleads for fiancé to be released from ICE detention center

With York county prison ending the contract with ICE, detainees like Louis are being transferred to different detention centers across the US.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Sabrina Antonio and Louis Rosario both from the Dominican Republic met in 2016 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

It was love at first sight.

“He’s a good person. he helped me a lot in the house, and was a great father to my three daughters from a previous relationship," said Antonio.

Sabrina and Louis got engaged and welcomed their son in early 2019. But not long after, their lives were changed forever.

In October 2019, Louis got detained by ICE following a conviction for retail theft and was sent to the York County Prison.

“We always did everything together. And I miss him so much I can’t even explain it," said Antonio.

During this time, their six month old son was in the hospital after being born at 28 weeks.

“I’ve had to deal with this situation by myself, without him," said Antonio.

And now the family is facing another hurdle.

With York county prison ending the contract with ICE, detainees like Louis are being transferred to different detention centers across the US.

Lancaster immigration lawyer Troy Mattes says it will be tough for families because many of the York detainees have family a short drive away.

“It’s only making it worse for families here that at least to go see him, or have an attorney that will be able to talk to them or o go visit them. which is going to be highly problematic now," said Mattes.

Sabrina’s only hope now, is that she can have her family back.

“I just wish that they would give us an opportunity to be together again, be family again with our son," said Antonio.