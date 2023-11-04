Rare red-tail hawk rescued in Franklin County

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center received the hawk after it was found covered in oil by the Pa. Game Commission in Franklin County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. — Officials with the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, Lancaster County confirmed they received a rare hawk.

The wildlife center says the Pennsylvania Game Commission delivered the rare red-tail hawk after it was found injured.

The hawk was found by the Pa. Game Commission in Franklin County, after being left unable to fly after being covered with cooking oil.

However, officials with the wildlife center say the bird is on the path to recovery.

"She was very thin, wet and cold, so when we got her in here [we immediately started] drying her off, getting her stable fluids, and [giving her] many baths to try to get the oil off," said Executive Director Tracie Young.

Officials say the recovery process takes time, due to the bird needing to rebuild it's natural waterproof oils again.