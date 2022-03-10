Rare prototype 1979 Boba Fett action figure expected to fetch big bucks in upcoming online auction

The 1979 J-Slot Boba Fett prototype will be auctioned off on March 16 by Hake's Auctions in York.

YORK, Pa. — A rare 1979 prototype Boba Fett action figure could soon fetch a giant bounty in an online auction offered by Hake's Auctions in York.

The Kenner Star Wars Boba Fett Version 2 J-slot rocket-firing prototype, crafted 43 years ago, will be auctioned off on March 16. The rare action figure has already earned $82,500 in pre-bids, and is expected to bring in between $100,000 and $200,000 when the final bidding is finished, according to Hake's Auctions president Alex Winter.

"In the Star Wars universe, few characters are as fascinating to fans as the cool and enigmatic bounty hunter Boba Fett," Hake's Auctions said in a press release. "Helmeted and garbed in Mandalorian armor, the noncommunicative Boba appears in both the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies."

Boba Fett’s formidable appearance and silent demeanor have created an allure that sets the charismatic character apart from all others in the Star Wars franchise, Winter said.

The bounty hunter's action figures are currently "the most sought after of all Star Wars toys," according to Winter.

What makes this particular figure so attractive to collectors is its "J-slot" design, referring to the J-shaped design on the figure's back where the rocket-firing stem is housed.

In 1979, Boba Fett prototype figures were made in two variations: the J-slot and the L-slot, Winter said.

In the collecting hierarchy, every small production nuance or color variation has meaning. The more esoteric the figure, the more value it is likely to have in the auction marketplace.

Towering over all other Star Wars action-figure rarities are the prototypes, which were handmade in very limited quantities for test purposes and never released for sale.

The J-slot prototype Boba Fett action figure is a rare find even by those standards, Winter said.

“The only other J-slot prototype we have offered – an *AFA 85+ NM+ example – sold in November 2019 for $185,850," Winter said. "Since then, demand and value have continued to rise steadily."