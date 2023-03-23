Activists rally for stricter gun laws in Harrisburg on Thursday

CeaseFirePA and March For Our Lives activists are gathering at the State Capitol to demand gun reform to the House Judiciary Committee.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Thursday, activists from CeaseFirePA and March For Our Lives will be gathering to rally at the State Capitol in Harrisburg and speak to the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee to demand what they say are life-saving gun regulations in Pennsylvania.

Just over a week ago, President Biden announced an executive order expanding background checks across the country.

Now with a Democratic majority in the State House, activists said they are hopeful their plans will have a chance.



Adam Garber, executive director at CeaseFirePA, outlined four policies that they want to bring forward on Thursday:

A law to require reporting missing or stolen firearms,

A law requiring safe storage of guns,

Extreme risk protection orders, also known as Red Flag Laws,

Rigorous background checks.

Critics said that these policies and conversations could lead to undermining the Second Amendment.

Gun Owners Of America said in a statement:

"The anti-gun Democrats have wasted no time taking our God-given constitutional right to the forefront and on Thursday, March 23rd, a House Judiciary Committee will convene as a first step to opening the door to any attack on the Second Amendment."