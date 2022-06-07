State Capitol rally urges action to fight crime, aid victims

The Survivors Speak Pennsylvania event, hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, drew some 100 people to Harrisburg to urge lawmakers to act.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group of crime victims and their allies rallied on the state Capitol steps Tuesday to call for changes, three days after a shooting in Philadelphia killed three and wounded 11.

“We want what happened to us to never happen again," said Aswad Thomas, a crime survivor and vice president of the Alliance for Safety and Justice. "We want what happened to us to never happen to anyone else.”

The Survivors Speak Pennsylvania event, hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, drew some 100 people to Harrisburg to urge lawmakers to act on a set of proposals designed to stem crime and aid victims.

“We know that crime victims who are most harmed are least helped but that must change today," said Thomas.

Pennsylvania State Representative Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny and Washington Counties) joined the group on Tuesday, saying leaders need to change the way they think about public safety.

“Any public safety approach that doesn’t include victims, doesn’t include all of your voices, cannot achieve true safety," said Rep. Mihalek.

Among their priorities are efforts to tackle the causes of crime and to aid survivors through housing and employment support, compensation and programs to reduce recidivism.

“You all understand the violence and trauma has taken a toll," said Rep. Mihalek. "It’s this trauma, when left unaddressed, that serves as the root cause of violence in our communities.”

Robert Rooks, a leader in the effort, told rallygoers it's been a decade since he and others set out to change a system in which they felt victims of crime were not heard or seen and were routinely left out of discussions on justice policy making.

“There's no better time than now to listen to victims,” Rooks said, bringing up the Philadelphia shooting. “What should we do? Well, I have an answer for you: listen to victims.”