Rally pushes for legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Democrat Sen. Sharif Street and Republican Sen. Dan Laughlin all spoke in support of legalization in Pennsylvania.

The push to legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania heightened Tuesday as back-to-back rallies and even a roundtable discussion was held to move the legislation forward.

Legalization has support from one Republican, Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) who called the proposal a 'jobs' bill, noting the money it would bring into the state and competition Pennsylvania has from surrounding states who have already decided to legalize.

Sen. Laughlin spoke at the rally along with long time legalization supporters Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Democrat Sen. Sharif Street. Legalization of adult-use cannabis is also supported by Governor Wolf.