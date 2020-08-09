Death of Halifax firefighter, tow truck driver spurs call for change to law that impacts all drivers in the state

Tyler Laudenslager was a Halifax firefighter, a husband, a father, and a tow truck driver whose life was ended when he was struck by a driver

Tyler Laudenslager was a father to a baby girl, a husband, and a firefighter. But it was on the job as a H&S Towing Service driver, that Laudenslager would lose his life.

Laudenslager's death is spurring legislation that could change Pennsylvania's 'steer clear' law for good as Friday supporters will rally outside the Capitol in Harrisburg.

FOX43's Jamie Bittner will be at the rally and will provide updates throughout the day as well as full coverage on FOX43 news at 4 and 5.

"First thing I would change is the name," said Jackie Weyandt of H&S Towing Service first told FOX43 in July when she vowed she and others would fight to get the law changed to 'move over.'

The 'Steer Clear' law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they encounter an emergency scene, traffic stop or disabled vehicle.

That fight that first begin in July has now spurred legislation introduced by Republican Senators Doug Mastriano and Kim Ward . Senate Bill 1281 would rebrand the “Steer Clear Law” as the “Move Over Law” to clarify how the motoring public should react when approaching or passing an emergency response area. The proposal is meant to better protect emergency service responders, such as tow truck drivers and law enforcement.

“While the General Assembly took steps to increase penalties via Act 20 of 2017, more action is necessary to deter roadway mishaps,” said Sen. Mastriano.

“The goal of our proposal is simple: ‘Move Over’ and slow down when you approach an emergency response area,” said Ward, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee.

The proposal would establish a point system for "Move Over" violations and double the fines for a summary offense. It would also require PennDOT to educate the public throughout the year on the law.

Right now, the fines stand at $250 for the first offense, $500 dollars for the second offense, and $1000 for the third offense. If a responder is killed, it's a $10,000 fine.

The Senators said according to data from the PA State Police, 7,075 citations were issued in 2018-2019 for Section 3327 (Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Area) violations. Additionally, there were 3,204 warnings issued during that same timeframe.

"Knowing it as the 'steer clear' law when the other 49 states and District of Columbia refer to it as the 'move over,' that puts us a little behind of the public awareness," said Todd Leiss, Traffic Incident Management Coordinator at the PA Turnpike.

Leiss has spoken with Laudenslager's family and has recently added Laudenslager's photo to an interactive map that is meant to raise awareness of line-of-duty deaths caused by vehicles. Laudenslager was killed when he was struck by a driver while working on Interstate 78 in Bethel Township July 21st.