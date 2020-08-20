"Let them play": Parents, students, lawmakers send message to PIAA in rally

The rally in Harrisburg came as the PIAA is set to meet on Friday

"Let them play," was the chant from the crowd as Thursday parents, students, and some lawmakers gathered outside the steps of the State Capitol.

Their message was focused on the PIAA and the meeting set for Friday that could determine the future of fall sports.

"I encourage the PIAA board to think of us, the 2021 seniors," said Senior Athlete Ashlyn O'Neill of York Catholic High School who added, "this was supposed to be our year."

The rally was also attended by lawmakers including Republican Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman who brought his children to the event as well to echo the plea.

"We urge them to follow through despite the recommendations coming from this administration," Sen. Corman said.

Governor Wolf has given the recommendation for no high school sports until January 2021 but he has emphasized that the final decision lies with individual organizations and school districts.