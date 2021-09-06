Mount Joy woman creates a beer that will be sold to raise funds for developmental homes

She says the process of crafting beer was harder than what she had anticipated.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — When Kate Storm is not selling homes, you can find her at her usual spot at Twisted Bine Beer Co.

One day while talking to one of the owners, she asked if she could get involved in the process of making a beer.

“We decided on a thunderstorm warning DIPA. I love double IPA's. It’s my favorite kind of beer," said Storm.

She says the process of crafting beer was harder than what she had anticipated.

“It’s pretty crazy what all goes into just that glass. The guys here work so hard and it is seriously craft," said Storm.

But storm also wanted to do give back through this experience and donate the beer sales money to a cause that mattered to her.

“What we decided to do was one dollar per pint twisted bine will donate to the 32 special need group homes that is through Excentia Human Services," said Storm.

Her brother is mentally challenged and lives in one of those developmental homes in Lancaster County.

"My brother, you know, he’s kept me humble my whole life, I really like to make sure that my boys are around him too, so that they can experience just have that experience with people that are less fortunate than us. you know they deserve everything that we can give them," said Storm.

Storm will also be matching every dollar donated.

She says the experience of brewing beer was amazing, and adds that being able to give back to an organization that has given so much to her brother who inspires her daily, truly is the best feeling.

"In all situations we need to always keep in mind that we are so lucky and fortunate to have what we have. everything. even if it's just a beer in your hand, because there are some people that really will never be able to experience that," said Storm.